Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will post $10.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.71 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. Epizyme posted sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $54.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of EPZM opened at $0.67 on Friday. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,602 shares of company stock worth $6,415. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

