Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.84 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Equinix updated its FY22 guidance to $28.93-$29.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $749.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $727.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.49. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

