Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Equitable by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Equitable by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

