Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.
Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
