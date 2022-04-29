Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

PB opened at $66.95 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $113,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.