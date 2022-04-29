Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Siltronic AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siltronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2024 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

SSLLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Siltronic from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Siltronic from €120.00 ($129.03) to €96.00 ($103.23) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($155.91) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $91.44 and a 52-week high of $162.80.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

