Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $45.29 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 432,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5,580.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

