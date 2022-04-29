Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) will announce $298.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.98 million and the highest is $362.89 million. Equitrans Midstream reported sales of $380.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.64 million to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $933.71 million to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equitrans Midstream.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

