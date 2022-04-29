Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the March 31st total of 142,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

