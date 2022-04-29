Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Critical Survey

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Creek Road Miners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 337.44 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 19.27 -$17.27 million ($1.16) -1.14

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creek Road Miners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Esports Technologies and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.54%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35% Creek Road Miners -2,137.50% N/A -304.16%

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Creek Road Miners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

