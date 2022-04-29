Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $41.62 on Friday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 90,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.