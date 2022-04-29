Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of EURN opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.17. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $42,442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 439,664 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 927,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 302,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

