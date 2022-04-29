Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.21.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everbridge by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

