Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Evercel stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Evercel has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.

