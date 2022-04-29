Evercore ISI Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,893.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,067.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,232.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

