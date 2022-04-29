Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.49 EPS.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $282.66 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

