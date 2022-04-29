Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EVRI stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Everi has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

