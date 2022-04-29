Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $137.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

