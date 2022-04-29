Exco Technologies Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of XTC opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$8.19 and a 1 year high of C$11.50.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

