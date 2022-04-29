Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 49.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exelixis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 32.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 70.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.