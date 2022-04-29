ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.65 EPS.

EXLS stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $154.98.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

