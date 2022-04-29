Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.38.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $340,250,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $183.40 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.