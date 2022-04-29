Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,129.20 ($39.88).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($40.10) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($47.80) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN traded down GBX 32 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,782 ($35.46). 418,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,347. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,528 ($32.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($47.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,880 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,153.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The company has a market cap of £25.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.