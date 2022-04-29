F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $177.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

Shares of FFIV opened at $175.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 12-month low of $167.17 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in F5 by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

