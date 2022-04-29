F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.15.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 has a twelve month low of $167.17 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.
In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 35.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.