F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.15.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 has a twelve month low of $167.17 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 35.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

