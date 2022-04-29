Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 126.8% in April

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the March 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of Fanuc stock opened at 155.00 on Friday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of 149.25 and a 1 year high of 260.00.
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
