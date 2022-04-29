Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the March 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.51. 581,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,056. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $25.51.
Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fanuc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
