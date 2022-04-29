Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.