Farmland Partners (FPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.97 million, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 749.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,333 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FPI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

