FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATBB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

