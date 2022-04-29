Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FEMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.03. Femasys has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

