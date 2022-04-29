Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.95 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.53 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

