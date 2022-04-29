Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $20.52 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at $455,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 110.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.