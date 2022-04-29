Financial Comparison: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 420.42%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 182.06%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $18.82 million 14.24 -$131.80 million ($3.59) -2.11 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 6.60 -$13.83 million ($0.72) -25.24

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -700.46% -64.57% -40.69% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -24.25% -7.66% -7.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Scholar Rock on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

