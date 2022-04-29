Financial Review: Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) vs. AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ealixir has a beta of -3.29, indicating that its share price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ealixir and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Ealixir.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group -90.22% -19.77% -17.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and AmpliTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $5.28 million 4.75 -$4.76 million N/A N/A

Ealixir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmpliTech Group.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Ealixir on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir (Get Rating)

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

