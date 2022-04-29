Fiona Clare Goldsmith Purchases 5,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($38,363.50).
LON GLE opened at GBX 602 ($7.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 572 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($11.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 626.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 705.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.58.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.
MJ Gleeson Company Profile (Get Rating)
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
