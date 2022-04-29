Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Fire & Flower stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

About Fire & Flower (Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.