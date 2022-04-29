First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after buying an additional 1,008,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after buying an additional 301,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 117,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

