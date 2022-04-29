First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 131.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.