First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

FFWM opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.24. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Foundation by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 34.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

