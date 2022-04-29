First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Down 50.1% in April

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of FRME opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Merchants by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Merchants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

