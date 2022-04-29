First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $769.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

FMBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

