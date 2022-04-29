First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%.
Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $769.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.