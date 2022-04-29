First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$36.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.21. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

