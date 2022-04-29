First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.