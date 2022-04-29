First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.