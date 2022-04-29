First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 145.3% in April

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $79.43 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.