First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 50.9% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.