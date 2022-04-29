First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 51.6% in April

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter.

