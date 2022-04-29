First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the March 31st total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTGC stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,695,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8,154.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 79.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,559,000 after purchasing an additional 966,398 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 222.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 923,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 637,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,061,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 609,007 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.