Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 533.0 days.

FRCEF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

