Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $278,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,199 shares of company stock worth $493,507. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

