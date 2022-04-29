Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
